Huntsville City Schools superintendent finalists announced

The Alabama Association of School Boards has announced for five final candidates for superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

Matthew Akin: Superintendent of Piedmont City Schools

Katrise Perera: National Director of Urban Markets for McGraw Hill Education

Verna Ruffin: Superintendent of Jackson-Madison County, Tennessee Schools

Sandra Spivey: Superintendent of Scottsboro City Schools

Robyne Thompson: Superintendent of East Lansing, Michigan Public Schools

Huntsville City School Board president Elisa Ferrell said the board will have a very tough decision choosing the next superintendent from these five finalists who were announced on Thursday.

All five candidates have more than 15 years experience in education as teachers or administrators. And all have a doctorate in some sort of education or administration field. All five also have experience as a superintendent, principal or assistant principal. This is a contrast to the previous superintendent, Casey Wardynski, who had no prior experience as a principal or superintendent.

Adam Keller with the Alabama Education Association said it was very relieving to hear all five candidates have a deep background in education.

The superintendent search is being conducted by the Alabama Association of School Boards. Terry Jenkins of AEA said there were several things about each candidate that made them stick out among the rest.

Akin has been a principal or superintendent for 15 years and is "known to be a student-first administrator and is considered to be a progressive leader in education,” said Jenkins.

Perera has been a teacher, assistant principal and superintendent. The search firm states she was named the 2015 national superintendent of the year and "wants to return to working with a local school district."

Ruffin has 41 years experience as an educator and administrator.

“Peers say she’s a good listener, an inclusive team builder, and willing to make difficult decisions. She also reduced teacher turnover rate in her district," according to the search firm.

Spivey has worked as an administrator in north Alabama for nine years and has spent her entire career in Alabama.

“Peers say she’s a consensus builder, highly visible and a proactive team leader who is experienced in financial challenges," states the Alabama Association of School Boards.

Thompson has 16 years of experience as a principal, assistant principal, superintendent and assistant superintendent.

"She serves a very diverse community in Michigan. Peers say she works with patience, courage, honesty and tenacity," the firm states.

The school board will make their final selection by Jan. 30.

Ferrell said when the school board begins interviewing candidates starting Jan 17, they'll go through a tough, rigorous interview process in which they’ll tour the city and schools, meet city and community leaders, and face questions from the board.

"They will have a 12-hour day and it will start at 8 o clock and end at 8 o clock. So it's going to be a long interview process for them. But hopefully by the end, we're going to have someone who is perfectly suited for our community," said Ferrell.

Jenkins believes they selected the five best candidates. He said they were looking for someone who was willing to come to Huntsville and stay there for a decade or more.

Jenkins said the challenge is now up to the board.

“That's the challenge the board is going to have. We have five people that are very capable of doing this job. Which one is the best fit for Huntsville, and why are they the best fit for us?" said Jenkins.

Jenkins also said some candidates dropped out of the running during the search process, either withdrawing their name from candidacy or not finishing their applications because of rumors they heard about the school district.

Both Jenkins and the school board say they're happy with the finalists chosen and hope they a perfect fit by Jan. 30.

