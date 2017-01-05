Missing Arab teen found - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Arab teen found

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Devin Tidmore (Source: Arab Police Department) Devin Tidmore (Source: Arab Police Department)
ARAB, AL (WAFF) -

A once missing Arab teen is now back home with her family.

16-year-old Devin Tidmore was reported missing on Jan. 2.

Police believe she may have left the home with a 19-year-old male.

Investigators have not released further details.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly