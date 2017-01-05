Fort Payne inmate found dead in cell

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of an inmate at the Fort Payne jail.

Fort Payne police say Stephanie Renee Cline, 33 was arrested at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. A Fort Payne police corrections officer found her unresponsive in in her cell at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Police say medical personnel and fire crews tried to resuscitate her.

Cline was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The cause of death has not been released.

ALEA is in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48