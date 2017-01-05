Fort Payne inmate found dead in cell - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Fort Payne inmate found dead in cell

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of an inmate at the Fort Payne jail.

Fort Payne police say Stephanie Renee Cline, 33 was arrested at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. A Fort Payne police corrections officer found her unresponsive in in her cell at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Police say medical personnel and fire crews tried to resuscitate her.

Cline was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The cause of death has not been released.

ALEA is in charge of the investigation.

