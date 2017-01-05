2 arrested for stealing from Florence construction area

Florence police arrested two people on charges of theft on Wednesday.

Police tell us Kerri Thornton and Andrew Miller are charged with theft for stealing items from a construction area near O’Neal Bridge.

Investigators say, they are accused of helping themselves to a forklift and using it to load large amounts of steel, which they attempted to scrap at a local scrap yard.

The two were caught after patrol officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the same construction staging area.

Investigators believe the two were attempting to steal again but was stopped by officers in the area.

