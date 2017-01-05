Morning Headlines: 4 arrested after man being tortured streamed live on Facebook

4 arrested after man being tortured streamed live on Facebook

Four people have been arrested in Chicago in connection with an apparent case of torture that was streamed on Facebook Live. The video shows a man tied up as his attackers threaten him with a knife and cut his clothes. He is also physically attacked.

Top 5 HSV school superintendent candidates to be presented at meeting

By the end of Thursday, we'll be one step closer to knowing who'll be the next superintendent of Huntsville City Schools. A search team presents its top five candidates to the Board of Education on Thursday night.

First Alert Weather Day on Friday

First Alert Weather Day Friday for the potential for up to 1" of snow and possible travel impacts for North Alabama and middle Tennessee. We are tracking the potential for a brief round of light snow Friday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Thursday afternoon ahead of an arctic cold front. Snow flurries are possible in all areas late Thursday night into Friday morning.

