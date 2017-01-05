Morning Headlines: 4 arrested after man being tortured streamed live on Facebook

Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
