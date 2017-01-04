Huntsville clinic says repealing 'Obamacare' would be a 'travesty'

Democrats say the Republicans' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cause chaos. One Huntsville health care center agrees.

"It would be a travesty to do away with the ACA completely," said Mary Elizabeth Marr, CEO of Thrive Alabama.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that "the promises of "Obamacare" have all been proven false."

Marr said the Affordable Care Act allows 22 million Americans to live healthier lives by allowing them to see a doctor regularly. She said people without insurance go to expensive emergency rooms instead of getting their health care from a primary physician.

But the act were to be repealed, those 22 million people could be without health care.

"We have a substantial number of patients who would not be able to afford insurance,” said Dr. George Lyrene, medical director at Thrive Alabama.

Lyrene said that makes everyone's health care costs go up.

"If somebody goes to the ER, has a heart attack, and has neither money nor insurance, than the hospital has to increase the cost to the paying patients in order to provide services to those who can't pay,” said Lyrene. “So the larger the number you have a of unpaying patients, than the more the hospital has to do to cover its cost with funded patients."

"All of this goes into having a healthier nation, which is what we need," said Marr.

Marr said it would be a tremendous setback if the Affordable Care Act was repealed. She said it would destroy the infrastructure the government has built for this program over the last three years.

