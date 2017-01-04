Gas price increases expected in 2017

GasBuddy.com predicts gas prices will go up in 2017. (Source: WAFF)

New reports predict a hefty increase in the amount you'll spend on gas this year.

According to GasBuddy.com, there are early predictions U.S. drivers will spend about $52 billion more in gas than in 2016. That equals to about 36 cents higher per gallon.

Experts blame the seasonal switch from winter to summer blend for the spike in prices.

Prices experts say you'll see a surge in the next few months.

Some drivers we spoke to aren't happy about that. Katherine Sutton said she's "furious" and that this means less wiggle room in her paycheck.

"People have to go to and from work and pay bills, and having gas prices go up makes that hard,” she said.

Another motorist, Jamie Lackey, said 36 cents more is a surprise.

"I have a kid. I'd rather take care of him or get him something versus spending 50 bucks on gas," said Lackey.

Other drivers, like James Bradford, say it is what it is.

"It's going to be what's it going to be. If you have to have it, you have to have it," Bradford said.

