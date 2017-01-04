Crime Stoppers: Woman steals purse at Madison Walmart

This surveillance image shows a woman who just stole a purse at Walmart on Madison Boulevard. (Source: Madison Police Department)

Here's one thing you need to know about crime: crooks don't need your help. They can break the law just fine without you.

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is a perfect example of that, and it was caught on tape.

The woman you see leaving the Walmart on Madison Boulevard on Dec. 23 looks like a shopper. But in reality, according, she's a thief who just stole a purse and used the credit cards inside to rack up more than $1000 in stolen merchandise, according to Madison police.

The shopper put her purse down at a display. She then arranged the items in her shopping cart but then wheeled away leaving her purse behind.

Surveillance video shows the woman steal that purse and go along her merry way.

We're told it was a Michael Kors purse with than $1,000 in cash, prescription medicine and a handgun inside.

The thief probably thinks she pulled this crime off free and clear, but she hasn't. This video will probably land her in jail.

Can you help us find her? Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. To see how to text or e-mail your anonymous tips instead, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

There's a reward of up to $1,000.

