2 arrested in burglary string in south Huntsville

From the left, Jason Jones and Francis Smyser (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

Huntsville police have charged two Huntsville men in connection to multiple burglaries in south Huntsville.

Investigators had been working a string of burglaries to apartments and condominiums in the Golf Road area of Huntsville dating back to late November. They used crime pattern analysis and undercover surveillance techniques to identify the suspects.

Investigators served a search warrant on Whistler Lane in Hampton Cove on Dec. 31. As a result of the search warrant, investigators recovered four stolen televisions, thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and watches, a .380-caliber handgun and other stolen property.

Jason Jones and Francis Smyser II, both 21, are charged with one second-degree burglary and five counts of third-degree burglary.

Police say both men confessed to committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Investigators are working to return the stolen property to the rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing.

