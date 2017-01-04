Huntsville comedy club opening soon, hiring

Huntsville's very own comedy club is soon opening its doors. And they're looking to hire.

Stand Up Live opens with its first act, Killer Beaz, on Jan. 19.

The owners say they'll have shows for all ages.

Owners say ticket prices are reasonable. Prices range from $15 to $25.

Stand Up Live is holding a job fair through Saturday to hire for all kinds of different positions. They told WAFF 48 they want to hire about 60 people.

"If you don't have any experience in it and you wanted to be a server, we train servers. We teach them. Sometimes we don't want them to have a lot of experience because we're as a different type of service. We're also a full restaurant," said Andrew Dorfman.

Owners say it will serve hamburgers, steaks, chicken sandwiches, seafood and salads among other things.



A number of acts have already been booked. Here's a look at who will be performing in January & February:



Jan. 19th - 22nd: Killer Beaz

Jan. 26th: Christopher Titus

February 2nd-4th: Piff the Magic Dragon

February 8th: Medium Cindy Kaza

February 10th-11th: Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson

February 16th-19th: John Heffron

Feburary19th: George Wallace

February 24th-26th: D.L. Hughley



You can find a full calendar on the Stand Up Live Huntsville website.

