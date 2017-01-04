Judge: Seized evidence allowed in Lawrence County animal cruelty trial

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.More >>
La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.More >>
Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.More >>
Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>