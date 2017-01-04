Judge: Seized evidence allowed in Lawrence County animal cruelty trial

Evidence seized in a Lawrence County animal cruelty investigation will be allowed during the trial.

The judge denied a motion filed by the defense for former animal shelter director Bobbie Taylor. This motion sought to suppress the search warrant.

If the motion had succeeded, it would have excluded evidence found during the investigation at her property.

Authorities discovered hundreds of dogs they say were living in horrible conditions at her shelter in June 2015. At the time, she was serving as the contracted animal services director for Lawrence County.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals sent a team to care for the animals and lead the investigation.

A trial date has not been set.

