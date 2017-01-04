Florence Sears closing in April

An anchor store at the Florence mall is closing its doors. Sears is closing for good sometime in April.

Mayor Steve Holt said he plans to meet with the mall owners in January to discuss it but thinks it won't stay vacant long. He predicts the large building will be transformed into smaller spaces for multiple stores to move in.

Holt said online shopping's popularity has impacted store fronts in communities.

“We are going to be more aggressive in retail and commercial recruitment than we have ever been, and the opportunity is there, and I'm sure they are going to be turning that into two or three smaller facilities there for the mall," said Holt.

Holt said the Sears store has long served the community since well before the mall opened in 1978. he said there was talk of Sears leaving for a couple of years but they just didn't know when.

Hull Property Group took ownership of the mall in 2013. Holt believes it will be a priority for them to fill the 135,000 square feet of retail space very soon.

“There is always interest in our market," Holt said.

