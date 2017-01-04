Toddler's murder suspect assaulted in Marshall County Jail, makes court appearance

Charges against a Marshall County man are upgraded to capital murder after a 3-year-old child was beaten to death.

Meanwhile, there's an investigation into the assault of the suspect that happened in the Marshall County Jail.

Sebastian Diego Sebastian is charged with capital murder in the beating death of 3-year-old Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo. Albertville police say he became upset and killed the child after she wanted some juice as they were preparing for bed last week.

Sebastian was assaulted in the Marshall County Jail. Sheriff's officials say he was moved to Blount County Jail for that reason. Sheriff's officials say they're still investigating the assault, but it's not believed any arrests have been made yet.

Sebastian sported two black eyes at the courthouse following his initial appearance Wednesday morning.

The judge appointed two attorneys to represent him.

Sebastian is due back in court on Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing on the charge.

He's being held without bond.

