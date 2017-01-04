NAACP leader discusses arrest over protesting U.S. attorney general nomination

A NAACP leader from north Alabama was arrested along with other civil rights activists in Mobile Tuesday night. It was over a demonstration he says he do it all over again.

Bernard Simelton and half a dozen others were arrested Sen. Jeff Sessions’ office. The group held a sit-in, demanding to talk to Sessions and protest his nomination as the next U.S. attorney general.

READ MORE: Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee

This is the first time Simelton says he's ever been arrested. He was charged with criminal trespassing after he and others refused to leave Sessions' office when it closed.

“This is absolutely the right thing to do and is the right time to do it because we cannot have Senator Jeff Sessions as our next attorney general for the United States,” said Simelton.

He and the five others are due back in Mobile for a court hearing at the end of the month.

Simelton said if Sessions’ appointment is confirmed, he and other NAACP leaders plan to hold more demonstrations and marches.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48