Athens City Council could decide Sunday alcohol sales without election

Selling alcohol on Sundays in Athens could be legalized soon.

The city council will first seek permission to decide the issue instead of having voters choose. A vote set for Thursday's council meeting it the first step in the process.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said the vote on the agenda is a resolution asking the local state legislative delegation to propose a law allowing the council to bypass an election and decide on their own, That would happen during the legislative session in Montgomery next month.

Marks said it's not yet determined how the ordinance would be formed, but he believes there would be a restriction on the hours when alcohol could be sold, including not allowing sales during the prime time frame for church services.

Marks said with Huntsville expanding, and with that city and Decatur both allowing Sunday alcohol sales, Athens has to consider doing the same.

Supporters say it could help boost tax revenue as well as sales for restaurants and retail stores.

Marks said if the state house and senate allow the council to decide, the vote on whether to sell alcohol on Sunday likely would happen sometime in May or June.

