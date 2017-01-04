Huntsville preparing for possible winter weather

Local agencies throughout north Alabama are busy preparing for a possible winter weather event.

Crews in Huntsville are putting plans together for all kinds of scenarios. Chris McNeese, the public works director said his crews are currently standing by and waiting on word from the EMA.

McNeese said the team is fully prepared whether it's a light dusting or much more than that. He said Huntsville has all of its snow equipment ready to work in conjunction with police in case a weather situation happens. That equipment includes six half-ton trucks with bumper spreaders, six crew cabs with bed spreaders, and six dump trucks. On top of that, they have snow plows ready to respond to icy conditions.

McNeese said his crews are ready for overtime and prepared to get called in if inclement weather happens.

“With these weather conditions coming in, we're at the beginning of our winter season," he said.

McNeese advises all Huntsville residents not to go on the roads if they don't need to.

"Please use extreme caution and look out for snowy conditions you could encounter on the road,” he said.

The Huntsville City Schools spokesman said their website will keep up-to-date information regarding school delays and closures if they come up.

