It may be time to replace your smoke detector

You probably know to regularly change the batteries in your smoke detectors, but you may not know there is an expiration date for the entire detector.



FEMA recommends you replace your smoke detecting hardware every ten years.



Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie agrees that the change is necessary to best protect your home and family.



"You want to make sure it's working properly," says Captain McKenzie. "A lot of people say, 'Oh, I'll hear something. I'll smell something.' That's not necessarily the case because the smoke that's put off by fires is toxic. When you breathe it in it puts you into a deeper sleep."







New technology allows detection devices to sync directly to your phone and smart devices. However, if you are in the market for a cheaper solution, traditional models are still available.



ConsumerReports.com provides a list of recommended choices.



