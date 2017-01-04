Decatur woman ruled competent to stand trial for husband's murder

A Decatur woman charged with the murder of her husband is competent to stand trial, according to a filing in Morgan County District Court.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation for Michelle Owens following her arrest in June.

Decatur Police found the body of Eddie Owens inside the family home on Lenox Drive after the couple's son called 911. Transcripts of that call state the son told the dispatcher Michelle Owens purchased a gun shortly before the shooting and that his mother "acted crazy" before the shooting. The son also told the dispatcher his mother was diagnosed with a disease that makes her have thoughts that are not real.

Owens was evaluated by a licensed psychologist with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation. The judge reviewed the psychologist's report stating,

Based upon such review the Court concludes that no reasonable grounds exist to

doubt the Defendant's mental competency to stand trial in this case.



Prosecutors and attorneys for Owens have fourteen days to ask the court to reconsider the decision.

The mental evaluation will remain under seal and unavailable to the public.

