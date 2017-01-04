3 arrested in Limestone County meth, pot bust

Authorities seized this evidence during a drug bust on Elkton Road. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Limestone County sheriff’s officials arrested three people during a drug bust on Tuesday.

Narcotics investigators and deputies executed a search warrant on Elkton Road. A spokesman said they found 9.1 ounces of marijuana, 1.7 grams of "ice" methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a Glock handgun, and $620 in a bedroom. They also reportedly found 2.3 grams of “ice” meth, various types of narcotic pills and $272 in another bedroom.

Kenneth Whitworth, 52, and Shanna Rozell, 35, were arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail on various drug charges. Whitworth was charged with first-degree illegal possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He also had warrants for four counts of negotiating a worthless instrument.

Both have been released on bond.

Timothy Towe, 30, was arrested at the residence on outstanding warrants for harassment.

