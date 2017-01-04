3 arrested in Limestone County meth, pot bust

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Friday during a press conference that his ethics investigation is distracting Alabama lawmakers from doing their jobs and it's hurting the state.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
A Lauderdale County man facing an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, accused of rape.More >>
La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.More >>
La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.More >>
Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.More >>
Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>