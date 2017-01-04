Wintry weather driving tips - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

The threat of wintry weather this week means many drivers could be hitting icy roads for the first time since last Winter. 

You should never get behind the wheel if you are not confident in your abilities, however, these driving conditions are manageable if the correct precautions are taken. 

AAA recommends the following:

  • Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly
  • Don't stop if you can avoid it
  • Keep at least half a tank of gasoline in your vehicle at all times
  • Check to be sure your exhaust pipe isn't clogged with snow, ice or mud
  • Don't stop when going up a hill

