Huntsville Utilities says contracting issue won't delay Google Fiber

Huntsville Utilities will wait until the end of the month to bring on a new contractor to build their $30 million fiber network.

Bear Communications, a company previously working on the project, ran into a state licensing issue several weeks ago and ceased operations.

Huntsville Utilities spokesperson Joe Gehrdes told WAFF 48 News crews will make up for lost time after the new contractor is brought in.

An agreement between Google, who will lease fiber space to provide Google Fiber, and the city of Huntsville calls for finishing the network by August 2019.

The licensing snafu is the first setback Huntsville Utilities has experienced.

“We're doing everything we can to make sure it doesn't cause any delays,” said Gehrdes. “Right now, we look good.”

Bear Communications started installing the first lines for the network a few months ago in north Huntsville.

Gehrdes said he expects Bear Communications to make another bid to rejoin the project, but he believes they'll face competition. A second contracting crew is also working on the project and hasn't faced the same licensing problems as Bear Communications.

“There's lots and lots of work that's involved with this. It's not only the laying of the cable. There’s more works that's going on apart from this that has continued through this. We don't believe it will hold us up. We hit a couple weeks snag,” said Gehrdes.

Google Fiber is currently available in eight cities across the country with a handful more, including Huntsville, coming online shortly.

