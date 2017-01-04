Somerville Road Elementary students profit from coat closet on cold days

Cold temperatures can lead to sickness for children who don't have a coat. That's why Somerville Road Elementary in Decatur has a coat closet.

"With our distance from our home zone, there is a need from our students when they come in during the winter months and they don't have coats or jackets," said Somerville Road Elementary Principal Theodoria Jackson.

That's where their education partners, Decatur Morgan Hospital, can lend a helping hand. Their volunteers and community relations manager, Kathy Goodwin, said they wanted to do something extra this Christmas and thought coats would be a great idea. She said that shows how employees are anxious to give back to the community.

"It was just neat to watch all the smiling faces come in and bring the coats," said Goodwin.

Jackson said teachers and staff make the first move, showing compassion without embarrassing the student. She said they observe if any students come in without a jacket or coat. Those children who simply forgot a coat or jacket may borrow one.

"We're just very vigilant about watching for them," Jackson said.

The children and faculty search until the child finds the right fit.

It can become a health issue on days when it's really cold and a child doesn't have a coat. That's why programs like this one are so important, according to Jackson.

"This place is a comfort zone for them, and I just think my staff has made it so nurturing that they know," she said. "Sometimes a student will tell a teacher that they don't have a coat. And that's the type of culture I wanted to build here."

That nurturing can go a long way toward helping the mental and physical health of the student.

