Train and log truck collide in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A train and a log truck collided in DeKalb County just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened in Collinsville off of Highway 11 along Lykes Lane.

The truck driver was shaken up but doesn't appear to be seriously hurt.

Police say the impact of the crash pushed the truck along the track, throwing logs everywhere along the path.

