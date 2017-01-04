Colbert County Sheriff's Office need help finding burglary suspe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Colbert County Sheriff's Office need help finding burglary suspect

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding a suspect they say burglarized a store on New Years Eve night.

Investigators tell us the burglary and theft happened at a store on Highway 247 near the Franklin County line.

Officials say the suspect was in a dark blue 4-door, Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741 or call Crime Stoppers at 256-383-8685. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Decatur police ID suspect wanted in cop impersonation scheme

    Decatur police ID suspect wanted in cop impersonation scheme

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:39:32 GMT
    Amil Williams (Source: Decatur Police Department)Amil Williams (Source: Decatur Police Department)

    Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.

    More >>

    Decatur police have identified one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.

    More >>

  • Kitchen Cops: 12 low performers, 2 perfect scores

    Kitchen Cops: 12 low performers, 2 perfect scores

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:40:11 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.

    More >>

    La Orquidea Restaurant in Albertville scored a 65, just six points over the score that would have triggered an automatic shutdown.

    More >>

  • Grissom basketball coach taking new job with AHSAA

    Grissom basketball coach taking new job with AHSAA

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:26:58 GMT
    Jamie Lee takes new position with AHSAA (Source: AHSAA)Jamie Lee takes new position with AHSAA (Source: AHSAA)

    Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. 

    More >>

    Grissom basketball coach Jamie Lee is leaving the school to accept a position with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly