Colbert County Sheriff's Office need help finding burglary suspect

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding a suspect they say burglarized a store on New Years Eve night.

Investigators tell us the burglary and theft happened at a store on Highway 247 near the Franklin County line.

Officials say the suspect was in a dark blue 4-door, Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741 or call Crime Stoppers at 256-383-8685.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48