Redstone Arsenal Gate 7 re-opens

A man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.More >>
A man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.More >>
A house in Huntsville caught fire Friday morning. The fire occurred just after 10 a.m. at 504 Eastbrook Drive off of Academy Drive. The two people living in the home were asleep when the fire broke out. They say there were awoken by a loud pop. When they went to investigate the noise, they opened the door to the den and smoke poured out.More >>
A house in Huntsville caught fire Friday morning. The fire occurred just after 10 a.m. at 504 Eastbrook Drive off of Academy Drive. The two people living in the home were asleep when the fire broke out. They say there were awoken by a loud pop. When they went to investigate the noise, they opened the door to the den and smoke poured out.More >>
The breeze will pick up throughout the day, out of the NW around 10-15mph, but not quite as breezy as yesterday.More >>
The breeze will pick up throughout the day, out of the NW around 10-15mph, but not quite as breezy as yesterday.More >>
Lauderdale County investigators tell us Shane Thompson was writing forged checks with his mothers' checkbook and stealing from people he knew.More >>
Lauderdale County investigators tell us Shane Thompson was writing forged checks with his mothers' checkbook and stealing from people he knew.More >>
Weeds in Lake Guntersville could be on the rise this year.More >>
Weeds in Lake Guntersville could be on the rise this year.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>