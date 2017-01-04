Morning Headlines: Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee

Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee

The national president of the NAACP and five others were arrested after staging a sit-in Tuesday at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general, the civil rights group said. The organization held the demonstration to protest Sessions' nomination by President-elect Donald Trump, criticizing Sessions' record and views on civil rights, immigration, criminal justice reform, and voting rights enforcement.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center to hold job fair

If you're looking for employment to start off 2017, you'll want to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Wednesday. The Space and Rocket Center is holding a job fair for a variety of part-time and full-time jobs.

Temperatures to push into the low/mid-40s

The first of two cold fronts is moving through the Valley this morning. The high for the day has already occurred morning temperatures should slip into the upper 30s. Afternoon readings should only recover a few degrees, pushing into the low/mid-40s. A north wind around 10 mph will make it feel like it’s in the 30s all day.

