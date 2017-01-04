U.S. Space and Rocket Center to hold job fair

If you're looking for employment to start off 2017, you'll want to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Wednesday. The Space and Rocket Center is holding a job fair for a variety of part-time and full-time jobs.

The job fair is from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and they are looking for space camp nurses and counselors, cooks, gift shop workers and museum presenters, SCUBA instructors are just a few of the jobs up for grabs.

"There's so many people here in our community who had their first job or their second or third job at the Space and Rocket Center and many have gone and turned those jobs into a career, so we have a variety of things that you can do to participate and be part of this great team," said Pat Ammons, US Space and Rocket Center.

If you plan to attend the fair officials say you should dress in business attire and bring a resume.

