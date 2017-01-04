High School Musical fans rejoice over new duet between stars

High School Musical fans are in a frenzy after a new video posted on YouTube by Ashley Tisdale.

Tisdale says fans of the movie have been asking for a duet with her and former co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

She says the two always wanted to have a duet and even throughout the entire movie series they never had a song with just the two of them together.

In the movie series, Tisdale played the school villain, Sharpay Evans, and Hudgens played the shy new girl to school Gabriella Montez.

The High School musical franchise includes four movies as well as a spin-off based on Sharpay's character. There is also adaptations of the movie in Argentina, China, and Brazil.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to watch the video.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48