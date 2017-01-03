Mobile homes are dangerous in severe storms, officials say

Weather officials say mobile homes are a dangerous shelter option during storms.

Officials say when a storm is coming, a mobile home is the last place you need to be. They say it only takes a split second for winds to pick up a mobile home or for a tree to snap it in half.

"They're dangerous on a lot of factors," said Dana Griffin of the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

READ MORE: 4 women killed by apparent tornado were trying to take cover

Four women in Houston County, Alabama were killed Monday night when an apparent tornado sent a tree into mobile home they were in. The National Weather Service is using this instance to emphasize the dangers of using inadequate structures for protection.

"Mobile home generally don't provide adequate protection," said Griffin.

Officials say it takes only seconds for damage to happen in a storm, leaving you with little time to react. They recommend being prepared and finding adequate shelter.

"Having a plan is the safest thing that people can do," said Griffin.

Authorities say Monday's storm is the deadliest the state has seen since the outbreak on April 27, 2011.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48