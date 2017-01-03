Limestone County Courthouse reopens with more courtrooms

The historic Limestone County Courthouse is open again.

The judicial system moved into a temporary makeshift building at the end of May 2014 while the courthouse underwent renovations.

The most significant change is more space. Judges are no longer sharing courtrooms, and court officials expect that will help ease a heavy backlog of cases.

From the outside, the courthouse looks a lot like it has since it opened in 1919. Inside, there are now more courtrooms, and the existing ones are completely renovated.

Before, there could only be one jury trial held at a time. Now, two can happen simultaneously.

Each of the four judges now have their own courtroom.

Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt's office is the pivot point for the judicial system. He said the system should soon flow more easily.

"I believe the courts should speed up as far as having more courtrooms. Judges aren't taking turns having to use the same courtroom. As far as a backlog, it should help alleviate some of that," Curnutt said.

The courthouse renovation began before Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough took office. He said 96 unforeseen structural issues caused the project he inherited to run well over the original projected cost.

The expectation stated by the previous commission was $4.5 million, but overruns put the final total at $7.5 million. That included costs for the temporary judicial center.

Yarbrough said with the renovation nearly complete, the courthouse will again be a cog in a thriving downtown area.

"It's just such a source of pride for so many individuals throughout the county. We have so much happening in the square, and the courthouse is a focal point of that, and it just made it that much better," Yarbrough said.

The building used for the temporary judicial center will be used for community corrections and the Limestone County Council on Aging office.

