North Alabama NAACP leaders protest Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general

NAACP leaders across Alabama are slamming President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general.

The group held rallies across the state on Tuesday calling for someone else to take his spot.

Local leaders didn’t name anyone they’d rather see in the role but said the NAACP national leadership would ultimately make that call.

The north Alabama group is made up of NAACP representatives from Huntsville, Limestone County, and the Shoals. They criticized Sessions and said he wasn't qualified to serve as the next attorney general because of racial comments he made decades ago and his voting record on other issues.

Local NAACP leaders say future protests and rallies are in the works if his confirmation goes through.

The group acknowledged that they never expected Trump to nominate a Democrat, but they're surprised by the Republican he picked.

“Don't you think we can come up with somebody that actually believes in civil rights? I mean actually believes in it and will be there for the people. That's why he's not qualified, because he's not for the people,” said Deborah Barros-Smith of We the People Initiative.

Sessions’ team has not commented.

