Jury conditions being considered for former Albertville city clerk trial

A former Albertville city clerk charged in a massive theft case is moving closer to trial.

Former clerk administrator Leigh Ann Jones is charged with first-degree theft and violations of state ethics law for allegedly using her office for personal gain. Jones was removed from her job and later arrested in January 2015.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys held a final status conference before a Marshall County judge on Tuesday. The judge set some ground rules for jury selection and said a larger jury pool would be necessary for this trial.

The judge expects the need for a bigger jury pool because the defendant is well-known in the city, was a longtime employee, and her father was a former city councilman.

City officials haven't said how much money was stolen, but court documents reveal it's quite a significant amount.

Prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating factors. In that notice, prosecutors claim the offense was of great monetary value and caused great damage to the victim. They allege the offense involved a high degree of sophistication and planning over a lengthy period of time, and that the theft involved citizen or taxpayer money.

Trial is set for Feb. 27.

