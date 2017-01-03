Ex-Huntsville school board member explains superintendent hiring process

Leaders with Huntsville City Schools will announce the five finalists for the district’s highest job position on Thursday.

Former board member Laurie McCaulley provided insight into what school leaders are looking for when considering School superintendent candidates. She was part of the process when former superintendent Casey Wardynski was hired several years ago.

McCaulley said the board is looking for an experienced educator with a proven track record of improving poor performing schools. She said it's also important for candidates to have some experience or in-depth understanding of the desegregation order. If hired, it would be their responsibility to implement the desegregation court order.

McCaulley said the starting salary is between $175,000 to $225,000 with an average contract of three years.

She said once the five finalists are revealed, each candidate will interview with board members and the public.

“The public will get to come through and meet the candidates,” said McCaulley. “And the board members will be looking at are they approachable, how they interact with the public, what is that person's communications style. Another thing the board will be looking at is a proving record of closing the achievement gap.”

McCaulley said the school board is hoping to have a new superintendent by early February.

She said it's important for parents to attend the public meetings, meet the candidates and give their feedback to school board members.

McCaulley said the public should see if the candidates "know what the academic deficiencies are, and how can you truly place the proper leadership in the proper schools to make the schools turn around."

“See if that person will be able to interact with people from all walks of life," she said.

The top five superintendent candidates will be announced Thursday at the Annie Merts Center at 200 White St.

