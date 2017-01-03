How to get rid of bed bugs yourself

Bed bugs can be difficult, but not impossible, to remove from your home or living space.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency outlines tips for identifying and treating a bed bug problem.

Treatment can take weeks or months to achieve full extermination.



You should first identify where the infestation is and take steps to keep the insects from spreading. Contaminated items should be wrapped in sealed bags before being removed from infested areas.



Methods for killing bed bugs:

Non-Chemical methods such as putting contaminated items in the dryer on high heat or putting small items in the freezer (Set to zero degrees)

EPA-registered pesticides and foggers

Check back a few days after treatment to look for any evidence of remaining bed bugs. Eggs laid before treatment began could hatch and cause a second wave of unwelcome guest. You must repeat the treatment process to ensure all off-spring are eliminated.



A bed bug trap, or interceptor, should be used to monitor for any survivors in the coming days and weeks.



