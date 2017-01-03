Delta to offer non-stop flights for National Championship - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Delta to offer non-stop flights for National Championship

(WAFF) -

Crimson Tide faithful in Birmingham and Huntsville can catch a direct flight for the National Championship. 

Delta is offering non-stop flights to Tampa and return flights to both cities. 

The flight schedule is as follows:
Huntsville to Tampa

DATE FLIGHT NUMBER DEPTURE ARRIVAL TIME AIRCRAFT
Jan. 7th DL8792 Noon 2:45p.m. Boeing 757
Jan. 8th DL8792 Noon 2:45p.m. Boeing 757


Tampa to Huntsville

DATE FLIGHT NUMBER DEPATURE ARRIVAL TIME AIRCRAFT
Jan. 10th DL8794 9a.m. 10a.m. Boeing 757
Jan. 10th DL8795 3p.m. 4p.m. Boeing 757


Birmingham to Tampa

DATE FLIGHT NUMBER DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TIME AIRCRAFT
Jan. 7th DL8790 10a.m. 12:45p.m. Boeing 757
Jan. 8th DL8790 10a.m. 12:45p.m. Boeing 737


Tampa to Birmingham

DATE FLIGHT NUMBER DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TIME AIRCRAFT
Jan. 10th DL8790 8:00a.m. 8:45a.m. Boeing 737
Jan. 10th DL8791 1:30p.m. 2:15p.m. Boeing 737


Alabama plays Clemson on Monday, January 9th at 7:00p.m. CT. 

