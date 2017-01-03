Triana man arrested on domestic violence and firearm charges

Madison police responded to an area in the 4900 block of Wall Triana Highway at Timberline Apartments for reports of shots fired.

Investigators tell us when officers arrived they made contact with the involved parties and discovered that a 29-year-old Triana man had been in a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Police say Javonte Sullivan’s girlfriend attempted to prevent him from driving because he had been drinking. At some point during the altercation, Sullivan shot his girlfriend’s vehicle. Police recovered the firearm.

Sullivan was booked on the following charges domestic violence in the second degree, domestic violence by strangulation and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Sullivan was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond of $10,000.

