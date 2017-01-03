Company offers free ‘Welcome Home’ signs for returning military service members

Local sign and visual graphics provider FASTSIGNS® of Huntsville is offering free signs to help families welcome home their loved ones serving overseas in the military.

“My team and I are always excited when we receive requests for ‘Welcome Home’ signs and banners,” said Patricia Seifert, franchisee of FASTSIGNS of Huntsville. “Each request we receive means that another serviceman or woman is on their way back home to be reunited with their families.”

FASTSIGNS of Huntsville is located at 4294-A University Dr. and has been in business since February 2008.

“We love seeing the reactions of our customers when they see their signs for the first time,” Seifert said. “It’s even more touching when you know the sign is welcoming home sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters from their service in the military.”

Families interested in ordering a welcome home sign or banner for a loved one returning from military service can contact the center at 256.722.5227.

