Florence woman charged with exposing children to narcotics

A Florence woman is facing multiple charges after police say she left two small children home alone near drugs. Florence Sgt. Brad Holmes says Kenjada Armstrong was arrested after she was pulled over during a traffic stop near her home on South Richards Street.

During the traffic stop, officers say they discovered Armstead had left two young children (under the age of 9) by themselves at her house. Sgt. Holmes says the officers went to her home to check on the children.

Once they were inside the home, the officers say they found drugs within the reach of the two children. Alabama’s Department of Human Resources was contacted to make sure the children were safe.

Holmes says Armstead was arrested and charged with exposing children to narcotics, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of marijuana. Armstead booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. She was released from custody after posting a $7,000 bond.

