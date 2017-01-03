1 hurt in motorcycle wreck on Memorial Parkway

Huntsville police say someone was hurt in a motorcycle wreck on Memorial Parkway. (Source: WAFF)

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle wreck in Huntsville Monday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the northbound side of Memorial Parkway between Interstate 565 and University Drive.

Police say the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It is not yet clear how it happened.

One person was taken away in an ambulance. Officials did not say the victim's condition.

The accident is under investigation.

