Madison County families still rebuilding from November tornado

Some tornado victims who were devastated by the November storms are still rebuilding. That means many families aren't starting the new year living in their homes.

Remnants of the Nov. 29 tornado can still be seen in the Ryland Pike area of Madison County.

Jason Smith's house was one of many homes damaged in the storm. He and his pregnant wife stayed in a community storm shelter that night. Several weeks later, it's still unclear when they'll return home.

“That is a possibility of tearing it down completely and rebuilding,” said Smith. “And there's also a couple other possibilities of re-gutting just the whole inside."

Rebuilding means a long journey ahead for Smith and his family. For now, they're living in a rental house and thinking of ways to make their old home safer.

Smith said they thought about getting an underground storm shelter. He said they even talked about it with neighbors who have to rebuild too.

Smith is grateful he and his wife weren't hurt in the storm. He's always paying close attention to severe weather warnings in his community.

"Always take them seriously,” he said. “Just takes one time for something bad to happen."

Smith said he's thankful so many people helped with the initial cleanup after the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that it was an EF2 tornado that ripped through the Ryland Pike, Central and Maysville communities in Madison County.

About 50 homes were damaged, but there were no serious injuries.

