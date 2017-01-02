Dog dies in Huntsville house fire on Kildare Street

Huntsville fire crews battled a house fire in the 2200 block of Kildare Street Monday night.

Officials say two people lived there. No one was injured. However, a dog didn't make it out in time.

The home sustained heavy damage.

The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting.

