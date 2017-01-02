Jackson County tornado recovery center to close

Debris is still left from the November tornado in Jackson County. (Source: WAFF)

Jackson County's recovery operational center from November's deadly tornado will shut down at the end of the day Tuesday.

READ MORE: 3 people dead in Rosalie from EF-2 tornado

Some residents have made great strides in getting their homes repaired. Insurance companies are continuing to fulfill claims made on insured homes in the area.

But some homes were not insured.

Rescue squad officials say they've still got repairs that need to be done to approximately half a dozen homes in the area. The greatest need is roof repairs and replacing exterior doors and windows.

Lot of debris from that storm can still be seen scattered along roadsides throughout the community. That portion of the recovery is coming slower than expected.

“That's sort of a problem. The county has got what they can get up, and now we're having to wait on state and it's paperwork issues we've learned. So we're just having to wait until the paperwork goes through,” said Bre Heard with the Rosalie Rescue Squad.

People who still need help after the recovery center closes will still be able to call the rescue squad or the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48