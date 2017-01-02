Shooting suspect's wife says they are heartbroken over child's death

The wife of a man charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl spoke with WAFF 48 News about what happened that night.

The child was shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party at the suspect's home on Buckskin Drive. 34-year-old Fidel Rodriguez-Canchola is charged with criminally negligent homicide. Limestone County Sheriff's investigators say they believe the shooting was an accident.

READ MORE: 5-year-old killed at Athens New Year's Eve party

The suspect's wife, who did not want her identity revealed, said she has stayed in contact with the victim's parents. She said their families are supporting each other, and they are like family to her.

She said she and her husband, who is being held at the Limestone County Jail, are heartbroken over the girl's death.

Rodriguez-Canchola''s wife said he fired a couple of rounds into the ground to ring in the New Year, one of the bullets hit something, ricocheted and struck the girl. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She said her husband was unaware the girl had wandered into the yard from inside the home.

She said the girl was like a niece to her.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

They say although the shooting does appear unintentional, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48