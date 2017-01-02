Jackson County woman killed in weekend house fire

A woman was killed in a fire at her Jackson County home. (Source: WAFF)

The Alabama state fire marshal is investigating what caused a fire that killed a woman in her Hollywood home this weekend.

Hollywood fire crews were called to the scene at 91 Hurt street just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Chief Patrick Allen said half of the home was fully involved when they got there.

A secondary search of the home found a body in the bedroom. The county coroner identified the victim as 53-year-old Frances Melissa Goins. She lived in the home..

Officials believe the fire started in the bedroom.

Allen said incidents like these are rare in such a small community, but it may have been able to have been avoided.

“We can't stress enough about smoke detectors in your house," said Allen.

"We hope we don't see it again. It's been over 20 years this has happened in this area," he said. "We hate to see it but we hope to keep it away."

