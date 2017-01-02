Decatur woman arrested for parking lot robberies

A woman is in custody after robbing a man and pulling a knife on another woman in Decatur.

Stephanie Brauchle is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of illegal possession of prescription drugs.

The first victim was putting groceries in his car at the 6th Avenue SE Walmart Neighborhood Market when the suspect approached him. Brauchle reportedly placed an item against the man's back and demanded money. The man assumed the item was a gun and he complied with her demand.

Brauchle allegedly took off for a second Walmart location on Spring Avenue SW. A woman resisted Brauchle's demands for money when the suspect pulled a knife.

The victim was able to get away and find an officer who was working security.

Brauchle was taken into custody. Officers found the suspect to be in possession of an unspecified number of prescription pills.

Brauchle is in the Morgan County Jail on $20,500 bond.

