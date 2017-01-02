Weather radio transmitter covering Huntsville back online - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weather radio transmitter covering Huntsville back online

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A radio transmitter responsible for covering Huntsville is back online after 24 hours of down time.

The National Weather Service reports the outage was due to a problem with phone lines.


A NOAA weather transmitter covering Huntsville also went out in November during severe weather.

