AL State Parks offering cabin discounts through February - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

AL State Parks offering cabin discounts through February

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: AL State Parks) (Source: AL State Parks)
(WAFF) -

An easy getaway in 2017 could be as close as your local state park.

The Alabama State Parks Division is offering 25% off cabin and campground stays at a number of parks. 

The Winter Promotion is good through February 28th, and reservations can be booked online

Make sure you select the 'Winter Special' from the discount dropdown when booking a room. 

You can also call the park you are interested in visiting to book a reservation. 

Here is a list of participating parks in North Alabama and surrounding areas:

  • Cathedral Caverns (campgrounds)
  • Cheaha (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)
  • DeSoto (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)
  • Joe Wheeler (Cabins, cottages, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)
  • Lake Guntersville (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)
  • Monte Sano (Cabins, campgrounds)

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly