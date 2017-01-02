AL State Parks offering cabin discounts through February

An easy getaway in 2017 could be as close as your local state park.



The Alabama State Parks Division is offering 25% off cabin and campground stays at a number of parks.



The Winter Promotion is good through February 28th, and reservations can be booked online.



Make sure you select the 'Winter Special' from the discount dropdown when booking a room.



You can also call the park you are interested in visiting to book a reservation.



Here is a list of participating parks in North Alabama and surrounding areas:

Cathedral Caverns (campgrounds)

Cheaha (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)

DeSoto (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)

Joe Wheeler (Cabins, cottages, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)

Lake Guntersville (Chalets, cabins, hotel lodge rooms, campgrounds)

Monte Sano (Cabins, campgrounds)

