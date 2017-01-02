Cold front to push through with possible snow flurries for Thursday

Cold, arctic air is set to return to the Valley mid-to-late week.

A north wind will be ongoing, and temperatures continue dropping on Thursday. Another cold front pushes through the area Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and a few snow flurries will be possible that night with no accumulation expected. Highs should be in the low 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid-20s.

We continue to watch the potential for a light mix of rain/snow late Friday into Saturday. The computer model guidance we use to help us forecast has been very inconsistent with how things unfold this weekend. That means we still don’t have a high level of confidence in any one scenario playing out.

We are very confident that some of the coldest air we’ve seen this winter will be in the Valley over this time period, however. In fact, highs may remain in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Two of the major long-range models we look at have been all over the place with the forecast for the upcoming weekend. At times one has shown several inches of snow while the other was totally dry. They’ve also gone back and forth over whether there will even be enough moisture to produce measurable precipitation.

As it stands now, if we were to see any wintry weather, it would be late Friday into Saturday. Given the limited moisture that looks to be available, any snow/rain would be light. As a result, no accumulation is anticipated at this time. Although we’ll be in the 20s Saturday morning, highs are still expected to reach into the 40s that afternoon.

We should be sunny on Sunday with highs back into the 40s. Keep checking back for updates on the late week winter weather potential.

The forecast for the upcoming weekend is not set in stone, and there will likely be changes made to it over the next week.

