Huntsville Police arrest man for Christmas Eve murder

A man wanted for a Christmas Eve murder is now booked in the Madison County Jail.

Police report Larry Wayne Petty checked himself in at Huntsville Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated issue.

Petty was identified as a suspect after Winslow Brandon died Christmas Eve by falling from a balcony. Investigators report Brandon and Petty were fighting when Petty threw the man over the railing.

WAFF 48 found Petty is no stranger to the law.

According to our news archives, in 2011, Petty was arrested and charged with assault.

Police say he slashed a sleeping man at an apartment on Klondike Avenue.

Court records show, he pleaded guilty to that charge in August of 2012.

He had been sentenced to 5 years with a 3 year suspended sentence and 3 years of probation.

Petty is in the jail on a 75,000 bond.

