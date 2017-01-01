2 dead in wreck on Highway 53 in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident in Limestone County at the intersection of Highway 53 and Pinedale Road.



Investigators confirm two people died on Sunday night.



Three others were transported to Huntsville Hospital. The condition of the victims is not known at this time.



Maria Luisa Cruz of Huntsville and Luis Gomez of Smyrna, Tennesse were killed when their Nissan, traveling on Pinedale Road, hit a Ford Explorer traveling on Highway 53.



The Nissan reportedly did not, or was not able to, stop for oncoming traffic and crossed into the path of the the Explorer.



Two others traveling in the Nissan survived and were transported to the hospital.



The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital.



Investigators say speed and slick roads are factors in the crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is heading up the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48