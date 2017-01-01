2 dead in wreck on Highway 53 in Limestone County

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day. We are looking at the potential for two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms.More >>
The following school systems have announced closings or delays on Wednesday for severe storm potential.More >>
The Decatur school board selected an interim superintendent during a special called meeting on Tuesday.More >>
Rebuilding is underway in Rosalie after a deadly tornado killed three people in November.More >>
Florence police have arrested a man on sodomy charges that date back to the mid- to late 1990s.More >>
